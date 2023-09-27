Cinéma 4 bis avenue des Châtaigniers Saint-Laurent-de-Neste, 27 septembre 2023, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste,Hautes-Pyrénées

ACIDE

Selma, 15 ans, grandit entre ses deux parents séparés, Michal et Élise. Des nuages de pluies acides et dévastatrices s’abattent sur la France. Dans un monde qui va bientôt sombrer, cette famille fracturée va devoir s’unir pour affronter cette catastrophe climatique et tenter d’y échapper..

2023-09-27 20:30:00

4 bis avenue des Châtaigniers SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Selma, 15, is growing up between her two estranged parents, Michal and Élise. Clouds of devastating acid rain are descending on France. In a world about to go under, this fractured family must unite to face this climatic catastrophe and try to escape it.

Selma, de 15 años, crece con sus dos padres separados, Michal y Élise. Nubes de devastadora lluvia ácida se abaten sobre Francia. En un mundo a punto de hundirse, esta familia fracturada tendrá que unirse para hacer frente a esta catástrofe climática e intentar escapar de ella.

Die 15-jährige Selma wächst bei ihren beiden getrennt lebenden Eltern Michal und Élise auf. Über Frankreich ziehen verheerende Wolken sauren Regens auf. In einer Welt, die bald untergehen wird, muss sich die zerrüttete Familie zusammenschließen, um der Klimakatastrophe zu begegnen und zu versuchen, ihr zu entkommen.

