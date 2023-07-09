Capbreton Jazz Festival – Apéro Blues 4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau, 9 juillet 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

MONDEO’S ORGAN TRIO

Les trois musiciens expérimentés jouent dans différentes

formations comme Théo Lawrence (country),

Nico Wayne Toussaint (Blues) ou Polylogue from Sila

(New Soul). Le trio présente ici un univers Blues et Soul

avec pour élément central l’orgue Hammond, communément

appelé “le meuble”.

En partenariat avec Le Circus.

2023-07-09 à ; fin : 2023-07-09 . .

4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau Jardin public

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



MONDEO?S ORGAN TRIO

The three experienced musicians play in different formations such as

as Theo Lawrence (country),

Nico Wayne Toussaint (Blues) or Polylogue from Sila

(New Soul). The trio presents here a Blues and Soul universe

with for central element the Hammond organ, commonly

called ?the furniture?.

In partnership with Le Circus

TRÍO DE ÓRGANO DE MONDEO

Los tres experimentados músicos tocan en diferentes bandas como

como Theo Lawrence (country), Nico Wayne Toussaint (blues)

Nico Wayne Toussaint (blues) o Polylogue de Sila

(New Soul). El trío presenta aquí un universo de Blues y Soul

con el órgano Hammond, comúnmente conocido como ?el mueble?

llamado « el mueble ».

En colaboración con Le Circus

MONDEO?S ORGAN TRIO

Die drei erfahrenen Musiker spielen in verschiedenen

formationen wie Theo Lawrence (Country),

Nico Wayne Toussaint (Blues) oder Polylogue from Sila

(New Soul). Das Trio präsentiert hier ein Blues- und Soul-Universum

mit der Hammondorgel als zentralem Element

genannt « das Möbelstück ».

In Zusammenarbeit mit Le Circus

Mise à jour le 2023-05-19 par OTI LAS