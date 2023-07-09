Capbreton Jazz Festival – Apéro Blues 4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau Capbreton
Capbreton Jazz Festival – Apéro Blues 4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau, 9 juillet 2023, Capbreton.
Capbreton,Landes
MONDEO’S ORGAN TRIO
Les trois musiciens expérimentés jouent dans différentes
formations comme Théo Lawrence (country),
Nico Wayne Toussaint (Blues) ou Polylogue from Sila
(New Soul). Le trio présente ici un univers Blues et Soul
avec pour élément central l’orgue Hammond, communément
appelé “le meuble”.
En partenariat avec Le Circus.
2023-07-09 à ; fin : 2023-07-09 . .
4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau Jardin public
Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
MONDEO?S ORGAN TRIO
The three experienced musicians play in different formations such as
as Theo Lawrence (country),
Nico Wayne Toussaint (Blues) or Polylogue from Sila
(New Soul). The trio presents here a Blues and Soul universe
with for central element the Hammond organ, commonly
called ?the furniture?.
In partnership with Le Circus
TRÍO DE ÓRGANO DE MONDEO
Los tres experimentados músicos tocan en diferentes bandas como
como Theo Lawrence (country), Nico Wayne Toussaint (blues)
Nico Wayne Toussaint (blues) o Polylogue de Sila
(New Soul). El trío presenta aquí un universo de Blues y Soul
con el órgano Hammond, comúnmente conocido como ?el mueble?
llamado « el mueble ».
En colaboración con Le Circus
MONDEO?S ORGAN TRIO
Die drei erfahrenen Musiker spielen in verschiedenen
formationen wie Theo Lawrence (Country),
Nico Wayne Toussaint (Blues) oder Polylogue from Sila
(New Soul). Das Trio präsentiert hier ein Blues- und Soul-Universum
mit der Hammondorgel als zentralem Element
genannt « das Möbelstück ».
In Zusammenarbeit mit Le Circus
Mise à jour le 2023-05-19 par OTI LAS