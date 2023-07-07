Capbreton Jazz Festival – Le papy boeuf 4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau, 7 juillet 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Un ensemble d’avenir rassemblant des musiciens amoureux

de jazz, d’improvisations, d’histoires parfois drôles et

de repas savoureux. Un groupe hors d’âge autour d’un répertoire

swing et latin, sans rides. Un bel astronef musical

mis sur orbite, qui rend hommage à André Dumoulin. De

la musique à déguster autour d’un apéritif et à savourer

sous un beau soleil d’été capbretonnais..

4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau Jardin public

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A future-oriented ensemble of musicians who love jazz, improvisation

of jazz, improvisations, sometimes funny stories and

and tasty meals. A group out of age around a repertoire

and Latin repertoire, without wrinkles. A beautiful musical spaceship

put into orbit, which pays tribute to André Dumoulin. From

music to be savored around an aperitif and to enjoy

under a beautiful summer sun of Capbretonnais.

Un conjunto de músicos con visión de futuro que aman el jazz

jazz, las improvisaciones, las historias a veces divertidas y las sabrosas

y sabrosas comidas. Un grupo anticuado con un repertorio

y repertorio latino, sin arrugas. Una hermosa nave espacial musical

que rinde homenaje a André Dumoulin. Desde

música para disfrutar con un aperitivo y saborear

bajo un hermoso sol de verano capbretonnais.

Ein aufstrebendes Ensemble, das Musiker zusammenbringt, die den Jazz lieben

jazz, Improvisationen, manchmal lustigen Geschichten und

und schmackhaften Mahlzeiten. Eine alterslose Gruppe mit einem Repertoire aus

swing und Latin, ohne Falten. Ein schönes musikalisches Raumschiff

in den Orbit gebracht, das André Dumoulin huldigt. Von

musik zum Aperitif und zum Genießen

unter der schönen Sommersonne von Capbretonnais.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-19 par OTI LAS