Capbreton Jazz Festival – Le papy boeuf 4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau Capbreton
Capbreton,Landes
Un ensemble d’avenir rassemblant des musiciens amoureux
de jazz, d’improvisations, d’histoires parfois drôles et
de repas savoureux. Un groupe hors d’âge autour d’un répertoire
swing et latin, sans rides. Un bel astronef musical
mis sur orbite, qui rend hommage à André Dumoulin. De
la musique à déguster autour d’un apéritif et à savourer
sous un beau soleil d’été capbretonnais..
4 Avenue Georges Clemenceau Jardin public
Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A future-oriented ensemble of musicians who love jazz, improvisation
of jazz, improvisations, sometimes funny stories and
and tasty meals. A group out of age around a repertoire
and Latin repertoire, without wrinkles. A beautiful musical spaceship
put into orbit, which pays tribute to André Dumoulin. From
music to be savored around an aperitif and to enjoy
under a beautiful summer sun of Capbretonnais.
Un conjunto de músicos con visión de futuro que aman el jazz
jazz, las improvisaciones, las historias a veces divertidas y las sabrosas
y sabrosas comidas. Un grupo anticuado con un repertorio
y repertorio latino, sin arrugas. Una hermosa nave espacial musical
que rinde homenaje a André Dumoulin. Desde
música para disfrutar con un aperitivo y saborear
bajo un hermoso sol de verano capbretonnais.
Ein aufstrebendes Ensemble, das Musiker zusammenbringt, die den Jazz lieben
jazz, Improvisationen, manchmal lustigen Geschichten und
und schmackhaften Mahlzeiten. Eine alterslose Gruppe mit einem Repertoire aus
swing und Latin, ohne Falten. Ein schönes musikalisches Raumschiff
in den Orbit gebracht, das André Dumoulin huldigt. Von
musik zum Aperitif und zum Genießen
unter der schönen Sommersonne von Capbretonnais.
