Initiation au Yogalates – M’ Les Abatilles / Pereire 4 Allée Roger Touton Arcachon, 10 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Mixe de Yoga et de Pilates pour adultes. Prévoir un tapis, une serviette et une gourde. Gratuit – sous inscription.

2023-10-10 fin : 2023-10-10 16:00:00. .

4 Allée Roger Touton M’ Les Abatilles / Pereire

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Yoga and Pilates for adults. Bring mat, towel and water bottle. Free – registration required

Una combinación de yoga y pilates para adultos. Traer esterilla, toalla y botella de agua. Gratuito – inscripción obligatoria

Eine Mischung aus Yoga und Pilates für Erwachsene. Bringen Sie eine Matte, ein Handtuch und eine Trinkflasche mit. Kostenlos – mit Anmeldung

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT Arcachon