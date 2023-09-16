JEP – L’USINE ETOILE, UN EXEMPLE D’ARCHITECTURE CONTEMPORAINE 4 Allée du Puits Fontenay-le-Comte, 16 septembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

Venez découvrir l’Usine Etoile et son architecture contemporaine remarquable !.

Come and discover the Usine Etoile and its remarkable contemporary architecture!

Venga a descubrir la Usine Etoile y su extraordinaria arquitectura contemporánea

Entdecken Sie die Usine Etoile und ihre bemerkenswerte zeitgenössische Architektur!

