Cinéma au profit de l’Amnesty International 4 Allée des Cygnes Lauterbourg, 24 novembre 2023, Lauterbourg.

Lauterbourg,Bas-Rhin

Entrée libre et ouvert à tous, les recettes seront reversées à Amnesty International.

documentaire de Simon Panay

Mine d’or de Perkoa, Burkina-Faso. Opio a 13 ans et travaille en surface, gagnant pour seul salaire un sac de cailloux par mois. Son père souhaite qu’il intègre une formation professionnelle, mais il ne peut pas payer les frais de scolarité…..

4 Allée des Cygnes

Lauterbourg 67630 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Admission is free and open to all, with proceeds going to Amnesty International.

documentary by Simon Panay

Perkoa gold mine, Burkina-Faso. Opio is 13 years old and works on the surface, earning just one bag of pebbles a month. His father wants him to enroll in vocational training, but can?t afford the school fees….

La entrada es libre y gratuita, y todos los beneficios se destinarán a Amnistía Internacional.

documental de Simon Panay

Mina de oro de Perkoa, Burkina-Faso. Opio tiene 13 años y trabaja en la superficie, ganando sólo una bolsa de piedras al mes. Su padre quiere que siga un curso de formación profesional, pero no puede pagar la matrícula ….

Eintritt frei und offen für alle, die Einnahmen werden an Amnesty International gespendet.

dokumentarfilm von Simon Panay

Goldmine von Perkoa, Burkina-Faso. Opio ist 13 Jahre alt und arbeitet über Tage, wobei sein einziger Lohn ein Sack Steine im Monat ist. Sein Vater möchte, dass er eine Berufsausbildung beginnt, aber er kann die Schulgebühren nicht bezahlen…..

