Théâtre : Il n’y a pas de Ajar 4-6 Place Saint-François Nice, 13 décembre 2023, Nice.

Nice,Alpes-Maritimes

Delphine Horvilleur, troisième femme rabbin en France, nous livre dans cette pièce la savoureuse histoire d’Abraham Ajar, manipulant l’humour juif avec un raffinement rageur.

2023-12-13 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-15 . EUR.

4-6 Place Saint-François Théâtre National de Nice – Salle des Franciscains

Nice 06300 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Delphine Horvilleur, the third woman rabbi in France, brings us the delicious story of Abraham Ajar, manipulating Jewish humour with raging refinement.

Delphine Horvilleur, la tercera mujer rabina de Francia, nos trae en esta obra la deliciosa historia de Abraham Ajar, manipulando el humor judío con rabioso refinamiento

Delphine Horvilleur, die dritte Rabbinerin Frankreichs, erzählt in diesem Stück die köstliche Geschichte von Abraham Ajar und manipuliert den jüdischen Humor mit wütender Raffinesse

