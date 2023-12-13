Théâtre : Il n’y a pas de Ajar 4-6 Place Saint-François Nice
Delphine Horvilleur, troisième femme rabbin en France, nous livre dans cette pièce la savoureuse histoire d’Abraham Ajar, manipulant l’humour juif avec un raffinement rageur.
4-6 Place Saint-François Théâtre National de Nice – Salle des Franciscains
Nice 06300 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Delphine Horvilleur, the third woman rabbi in France, brings us the delicious story of Abraham Ajar, manipulating Jewish humour with raging refinement.
Delphine Horvilleur, la tercera mujer rabina de Francia, nos trae en esta obra la deliciosa historia de Abraham Ajar, manipulando el humor judío con rabioso refinamiento
Delphine Horvilleur, die dritte Rabbinerin Frankreichs, erzählt in diesem Stück die köstliche Geschichte von Abraham Ajar und manipuliert den jüdischen Humor mit wütender Raffinesse
