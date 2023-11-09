DANSER SCHUBERT AU XXIE SIÈCLE 39 rue Sinne Mulhouse, 9 novembre 2023, Mulhouse.

Mulhouse,Haut-Rhin

Dans une scénographie du peintre Silvère Jarrosson, les danseurs du Ballet de l’OnR déploient leurs univers chorégraphiques au fil d’une dramaturgie musicale autour de la figure et de l’œuvre de Schubert imaginée par le pianiste Bruno Anguera Garcia. Douze pièces chorégraphiques intimes et singulières composent ce cycle schubertien auquel se joignent deux jeunes chanteurs de l’Opéra Studio..

2023-11-09 fin : 2023-11-09 22:20:00. EUR.

39 rue Sinne

Mulhouse 68100 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Set by painter Silvère Jarrosson, the dancers of the OnR Ballet unfold their choreographic universe in a musical dramaturgy based on the figure and work of Schubert, imagined by pianist Bruno Anguera Garcia. Twelve intimate, singular choreographic pieces make up this Schubertian cycle, joined by two young singers from the Opéra Studio.

En un decorado diseñado por la pintora Silvère Jarrosson, los bailarines del Ballet OnR despliegan su universo coreográfico en una dramaturgia musical basada en la figura y la obra de Schubert e ideada por el pianista Bruno Anguera Garcia. Doce piezas coreográficas íntimas y singulares componen este ciclo schubertiano, al que se unen dos jóvenes cantantes del Opéra Studio.

In einem Bühnenbild des Malers Silvère Jarrosson entfalten die Tänzer des Ballet de l’OnR ihre choreographischen Welten im Rahmen einer musikalischen Dramaturgie rund um Schuberts Figur und Werk, die der Pianist Bruno Anguera Garcia entworfen hat. Zwölf intime und einzigartige choreografische Stücke bilden diesen Schubert-Zyklus, zu dem sich zwei junge Sänger des Opernstudios gesellen.

