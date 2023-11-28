Giovanni Mirabassi et Malo Lacroix – Pensieri Isolati 380 Avenue Mozart Aix-en-Provence, 28 novembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Une double performance alliant la virtuosité du piano solo de Giovanni Mirabassi à la dimension vidéo et scénique, contrôlée en temps réel par Malo Lacroix. Les bulles de pensées isolées se mêlent alors et nous rassemblent..

2023-11-28 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-28 . EUR.

380 Avenue Mozart Auditorium Campra du Conservatoire Darius Milhaud

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A double performance combining the virtuosity of Giovanni Mirabassi’s solo piano with the video and stage dimension, controlled in real time by Malo Lacroix. Isolated thought bubbles mingle and bring us together.

Una doble actuación que combina el virtuosismo del piano solista de Giovanni Mirabassi con la dimensión escénica y de vídeo, controlada en tiempo real por Malo Lacroix. Burbujas de pensamientos aislados se mezclan y nos unen.

Eine Doppelperformance, die Giovanni Mirabasis virtuoses Soloklavier mit der Video- und Bühnendimension verbindet, die in Echtzeit von Malo Lacroix gesteuert wird. Die isolierten Gedankenblasen vermischen sich dann und bringen uns zusammen.

