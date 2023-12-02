Born to groove symphonic 380 Avenue Max Juvénal Aix-en-Provence, 2 décembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

À la tête d’un sextet chevronné, Thomas Leleu joue ses compositions arrangées pour son jazz band et orchestre symphonique, aux rythmes de la samba, pop, bossa, funk, jazz, électro et musique africaine..

2023-12-02 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 . EUR.

380 Avenue Max Juvénal Grand Théâtre de Provence

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



At the head of a seasoned sextet, Thomas Leleu plays his compositions, arranged for his jazz band and symphony orchestra, to the rhythms of samba, pop, bossa, funk, jazz, electro and African music.

Al frente de un sexteto experimentado, Thomas Leleu interpreta sus propias composiciones, arregladas para su banda de jazz y orquesta sinfónica, a ritmo de samba, pop, bossa, funk, jazz, electro y música africana.

Als Leiter eines erfahrenen Sextetts spielt Thomas Leleu seine Kompositionen, die er für seine Jazzband und sein Symphonieorchester arrangiert hat, zu den Rhythmen von Samba, Pop, Bossa, Funk, Jazz, Elektro und afrikanischer Musik.

