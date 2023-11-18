VISITE CHANTÉE – GRÉGOIRE ICHOU AU MUSÉE DE L’ÉCOLE DE NANCY 38 rue Sergent Blandan Nancy, 18 novembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Le conférencier et chanteur lyrique Grégoire Ichou vous invite à un voyage mêlant extraits musicaux et commentaires pour une expérience affective des œuvres.

Sur réservation – département des publics : 03 83 85 30 01 resa.nancymusees@nancy.fr. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-18 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 19:00:00. 3 EUR.

38 rue Sergent Blandan

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Lecturer and opera singer Grégoire Ichou invites you on a journey combining musical extracts and commentary for an emotional experience of the works.

Reservations required – Audience Department: 03 83 85 30 01 resa.nancymusees@nancy.fr

El conferenciante y cantante de ópera Grégoire Ichou le invita a un viaje que combina extractos musicales y comentarios para una experiencia emocional de las obras.

Reserva obligatoria – Departamento de Público: 03 83 85 30 01 resa.nancymusees@nancy.fr

Der Conferencier und Opernsänger Grégoire Ichou lädt Sie zu einer Reise ein, die musikalische Auszüge und Kommentare vermischt, um die Werke affektiv zu erleben.

Auf Reservierung – Abteilung für Öffentlichkeitsarbeit: 03 83 85 30 01 resa.nancymusees@nancy.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-17 par DESTINATION NANCY