VISITE CHANTÉE – GRÉGOIRE ICHOU AU MUSÉE DE L’ÉCOLE DE NANCY 38 rue Sergent Blandan Nancy
Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Le conférencier et chanteur lyrique Grégoire Ichou vous invite à un voyage mêlant extraits musicaux et commentaires pour une expérience affective des œuvres.
Sur réservation – département des publics : 03 83 85 30 01 resa.nancymusees@nancy.fr. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-18 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 19:00:00. 3 EUR.
Lecturer and opera singer Grégoire Ichou invites you on a journey combining musical extracts and commentary for an emotional experience of the works.
Reservations required – Audience Department: 03 83 85 30 01 resa.nancymusees@nancy.fr
El conferenciante y cantante de ópera Grégoire Ichou le invita a un viaje que combina extractos musicales y comentarios para una experiencia emocional de las obras.
Reserva obligatoria – Departamento de Público: 03 83 85 30 01 resa.nancymusees@nancy.fr
Der Conferencier und Opernsänger Grégoire Ichou lädt Sie zu einer Reise ein, die musikalische Auszüge und Kommentare vermischt, um die Werke affektiv zu erleben.
Auf Reservierung – Abteilung für Öffentlichkeitsarbeit: 03 83 85 30 01 resa.nancymusees@nancy.fr
