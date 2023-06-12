Petit bateau sur l’eau 38 rue Garonne Agen, 12 juin 2023, Agen.

Agen,Lot-et-Garonne

En partenariat avec Locaboat, nous vous proposons des visites guidées originales à bord d’un petit bateau électrique au départ du port canal. Laissez-vous conter l’histoire du Canal de Garonne et du Pont-Canal. Balade sur l’eau limitée à 6 participants..

38 rue Garonne

Agen 47000 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In partnership with Locaboat, we offer original guided tours on board a small electric boat from the canal port. Let us tell you the history of the Garonne Canal and the Canal Bridge. This tour is limited to 6 participants.

En colaboración con Locaboat, ofrecemos originales visitas guiadas a bordo de un pequeño barco eléctrico desde el puerto del canal. Déjenos contarle la historia del Canal de Garona y del Puente del Canal. Este tour está limitado a 6 participantes.

In Zusammenarbeit mit Locaboat bieten wir Ihnen originelle Führungen an Bord eines kleinen Elektrobootes an, die vom Kanalhafen aus starten. Lassen Sie sich die Geschichte des Canal de Garonne und der Kanalbrücke erzählen. Spaziergang auf dem Wasser auf 6 Teilnehmer begrenzt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT Destination Agen