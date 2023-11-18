Soirée belote 38 rue de la République Prayssac, 18 novembre 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Les sapeurs pompiers de Prayssac organisent une soirée belote.

Inscription sur place dès 18h30 et début du concours à 20h.

Lots pour tous.

Tourin offert aux participants et buvette sur place .

Renseignements au: 06-32-90-91-38.

2023-11-18 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-18 . 20 EUR.

38 rue de la République Espace Maurice Faure

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



The Prayssac fire department organizes a belote evening.

Registration on site from 6.30pm and competition starts at 8pm.

Prizes for all.

Tourin offered to participants and refreshment bar on site.

Information: 06-32-90-91-38

Los bomberos de Prayssac organizan una velada belote.

Inscripciones in situ a partir de las 18.30 h. El concurso comienza a las 20.00 h. Premios para todos.

Premios para todos.

Tourin ofrecido a los participantes y bar de refrescos in situ.

Información: 06-32-90-91-38

Die Feuerwehr von Prayssac organisiert einen Belote-Abend.

Anmeldung vor Ort ab 18:30 Uhr und Beginn des Wettbewerbs um 20 Uhr.

Lose für alle.

Tourin für die Teilnehmer und Getränke vor Ort.

Informationen unter: 06-32-90-91-38

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT CVL Vignoble