24H SAINT-PIERRE 371 Avenue Évêché de Maguelonne Palavas-les-Flots, 2 septembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

24h Saint-Pierre – Participez à un événement solidaire unique ! Relevez 3 défis au bénéfice des enfants malades ou en situation de handicap : un défi caritatif, un défi sportif et un défi festif. Tous ensemble nous pouvons changer leur avenir, alors osons maintenant pour les enfants ! – Infos : https://24hsaintpierre.org.

2023-09-02 à ; fin : 2023-09-03 . .

371 Avenue Évêché de Maguelonne

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



24h Saint-Pierre – Take part in a unique solidarity event! Take up 3 challenges for the benefit of sick or disabled children: a charity challenge, a sporting challenge and a festive challenge. Together we can change their future, so let’s dare now for the children! – Information: https://24hsaintpierre.org

24h Saint-Pierre – ¡Participe en un acontecimiento solidario único! Acepta 3 retos para ayudar a los niños enfermos o discapacitados: un reto solidario, un reto deportivo y un reto festivo. Juntos podemos cambiar su futuro, ¡así que atrevámonos a hacerlo ahora por los niños! – Para más información: https://24hsaintpierre.org

24h Saint-Pierre – Nehmen Sie an einer einzigartigen Solidaritätsveranstaltung teil! Nehmen Sie drei Herausforderungen an, die kranken oder behinderten Kindern zugutekommen: eine karitative Herausforderung, eine sportliche Herausforderung und eine festliche Herausforderung. Alle zusammen können wir ihre Zukunft verändern, also wagen wir es jetzt für die Kinder! – Infos: https://24hsaintpierre.org

