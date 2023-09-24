Goûter dansant au Hangar Zéro 37 Quai de la Saône Le Havre, 24 septembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Pour finir la semaine, le Hangar Zéro et Rickey Délic proposent une fin d’après-midi goûter-brunch autour de bons sons des années 60/70.

De 16h à 20h, sur la piste ou tranquillement installé.e, chacun.e pourra se détendre en grignotant un morceau et en partageant un verre.

Après-midi hors du temps garantie !

Dimanche 24 septembre, 16h – 20h,

Entrée libre et chapeau pour l’artiste.

37 Quai de la Saône Le Hangar Zéro

To round off the week, Hangar Zéro and Rickey Délic host a late afternoon snack-brunch featuring the sounds of the 60s and 70s.

From 4pm to 8pm, on the dancefloor or in the comfort of your own home, you can relax with a snack and a drink.

A timeless afternoon guaranteed!

Sunday, September 24, 4pm – 8pm,

Free admission and artist?s hat

Como colofón a la semana, Hangar Zéro y Rickey Délic ofrecerán una merienda-almuerzo a última hora de la tarde con sonidos de los años 60/70.

De 16:00 a 20:00, en la pista de baile o en la comodidad de tu casa, podrás relajarte con un tentempié y una bebida.

Una tarde atemporal garantizada

Domingo 24 de septiembre, de 16:00 a 20:00 h,

Entrada gratuita y sombrero para el artista

Zum Abschluss der Woche bieten der Hangar Zero und Rickey Délic einen späten Nachmittags-Tee-Brunch mit guten Klängen aus den 60er und 70er Jahren an.

Von 16:00 bis 20:00 Uhr kann jeder auf der Tanzfläche oder in einer gemütlichen Sitzecke bei einem Snack und einem Getränk entspannen.

Ein zeitloser Nachmittag ist garantiert!

Sonntag, 24. September, 16.00 bis 20.00 Uhr,

Freier Eintritt und Hut für den Künstler

