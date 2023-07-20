Concert : The High Band + Jam session 37 Quai de la Saône Le Havre, 20 juillet 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

The High Band (reprises pop-rock)

The High Band aka THB propose des revisites de musiques allant de Amy Winehouse à Christophe, en passant par les White Stripes ou encore les Black Eyed Peas.

A la suite du concert, la scène sera ouverte à tous.tes les musicien.ne.s pour une jam session !

A partir de 18h30.

Sans réservation.

Entrée libre..

37 Quai de la Saône

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The High Band (pop-rock covers)

The High Band, aka THB, revisits music ranging from Amy Winehouse and Christophe to the White Stripes and Black Eyed Peas.

Following the concert, the stage will be open to all musicians for a jam session!

From 6.30pm.

No reservation required.

Free admission.

The High Band (versiones pop-rock)

The High Band, también conocidos como THB, interpretan una serie de versiones de música que va desde Amy Winehouse y Christophe hasta White Stripes y Black Eyed Peas.

Tras el concierto, el escenario se abrirá a todos los músicos para una jam session

A partir de las 18.30 h.

No es necesario reservar.

Entrada gratuita.

The High Band (Pop-Rock-Covers)

The High Band aka THB bietet Neuinterpretationen von Musik von Amy Winehouse bis Christophe, von den White Stripes bis zu den Black Eyed Peas.

Im Anschluss an das Konzert steht die Bühne allen Musikern für eine Jam-Session offen!

Ab 18:30 Uhr.

Keine Reservierung erforderlich.

Freier Eintritt.

