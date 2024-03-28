Concert : San Salvador 37 Avenue Léon Delagrange Marcheprime, 28 mars 2024, Marcheprime.

Marcheprime,Gironde

6 voix qui font entendre la langue occitane de l’ouest du Massif Central. Alliant l’énergie et la poésie brute des musiques populaires à une orchestration savante, le concert est l’alchimie subtile d’harmonies vocales douces et hypnotiques sauvagement balayées par une rythmique implacable.

Il en résulte un moment déroutant entre tragique et joyeux, d’une rare intensité à la croisée de la transe et du punk, dansant et chaleureux. Ce groupe inclassable et furieusement intemporel offre une polyphonie aussi enracinée que créative, aussi traditionnelle que contemporaine.

À partir de 19h30, sur réservation vente de boissons et tapas.

Inscription obligatoire.

Venez faire vibrer vos papilles en musique et réservez dès maintenant votre assiette de tapas (6€) : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amis-de-la-caravelle

Durée: 1h15 – Tout public – Tarif unique 7€

Tarif B : 15€/ 12€ / 10 €.

2024-03-28

37 Avenue Léon Delagrange La Caravelle

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



6 voices that give voice to the Occitan language of the western Massif Central. Combining the energy and raw poetry of folk music with a skilful orchestration, the concert is a subtle alchemy of gentle, hypnotic vocal harmonies wildly swept away by a relentless rhythm.

The result is a disconcerting moment between tragedy and joy, of rare intensity at the crossroads of trance and punk, danceable and warm. This unclassifiable and furiously timeless group offers a polyphony as rooted as it is creative, as traditional as it is contemporary.

From 7.30pm, drinks and tapas available on reservation.

Registration required.

Treat your taste buds to a musical treat, and reserve your tapas plate now (6?): https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amis-de-la-caravelle

Duration: 1h15 – All audiences – Single price 7?

Rate B : 15? / 12? / 10 ?

6 voces que dan voz a la lengua occitana del Macizo Central occidental. Combinando la energía y la poesía cruda de la música folk con una hábil orquestación, el concierto es una sutil alquimia de armonías vocales suaves e hipnóticas arrastradas por un ritmo implacable.

El resultado es un momento desconcertante, entre trágico y alegre, con una rara intensidad a caballo entre el trance y el punk, bailable y cálido. Este grupo inclasificable y furiosamente intemporal ofrece una polifonía tan arraigada como creativa, tan tradicional como contemporánea.

A partir de las 19.30 h, bebidas y tapas previa reserva.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Deleite su paladar con un placer musical y reserve ya su plato de tapas (6?): https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amis-de-la-caravelle

Duración: 1h15 – Abierto a todos – Precio de la entrada individual: 7?

Tarifa B: 15? / 12? / 10 ?

6 Stimmen, die der okzitanischen Sprache im Westen des Zentralmassivs Gehör verschaffen. Das Konzert verbindet die Energie und die rohe Poesie der Volksmusik mit einer gelehrten Orchestrierung und ist eine subtile Alchemie aus sanften und hypnotischen Gesangsharmonien, die wild von einem unerbittlichen Rhythmus durcheinandergewirbelt werden.

Das Ergebnis ist ein verwirrender Moment zwischen tragisch und fröhlich, von seltener Intensität an der Schnittstelle von Trance und Punk, tanzbar und warmherzig. Diese unklassifizierbare und furios zeitlose Gruppe bietet eine Polyphonie, die ebenso verwurzelt wie kreativ, ebenso traditionell wie zeitgenössisch ist.

Ab 19:30 Uhr, auf Reservierung Verkauf von Getränken und Tapas.

Eine Anmeldung ist erforderlich.

Lassen Sie Ihre Geschmacksknospen bei Musik vibrieren und reservieren Sie jetzt Ihren Tapas-Teller (6?): https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amis-de-la-caravelle

Dauer: 1h15 – Für alle Altersgruppen – Einheitstarif 7?

Tarif B: 15 / 12 / 10 ?

