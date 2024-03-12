Vouloir être mordu 37 Avenue Léon Delagrange Marcheprime, 12 mars 2024, Marcheprime.

Marcheprime,Gironde

Compagnie Les Figures

Spectacle organisé dans le cadre du festival Le Bazar des Mômes

Amin, ancien repris de justice.

Un hangar qu’il appelle « chez lui ».

Jonathan Harker, vampire d’un autre siècle.

Une rencontre explosive, tout se transforme.

La planque devient un petit théâtre d’horreur : fumée,

musique, ambiance totale.

Cette histoire d’amitié, entre le Dracula de Bram Stoker et le monde d’aujourd’hui, évoque nos peurs profondes.

Une création qui réveille notre amour du fantastique, de la magie et notre affection pour le déraisonnable.

En co-organisation avec l’IDDAC.

Durée: 1h00

Dès 13 ans

Tarif : 10€ tarif plein / 6€ tarif réduit.

2024-03-12 fin : 2024-03-12 . EUR.

37 Avenue Léon Delagrange La Caravelle

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Les Figures Company

Show organized as part of the Le Bazar des Mômes festival

Amin, an ex-convict.

A shed he calls home.

Jonathan Harker, a vampire from another century.

An explosive encounter transforms everything.

The hideout becomes a little horror theater: smoke,

music, total atmosphere.

This story of friendship, between Bram Stoker?s Dracula and today?s world, evokes our deepest fears.

A creation that awakens our love of fantasy, magic and the unreasonable.

Co-organized with IDDAC.

Running time: 1h00

Ages 13 and up

Price: 10? full price / 6? reduced price

Compañía Les Figures

Espectáculo organizado en el marco del festival Le Bazar des Mômes

Amin, un ex convicto.

Un cobertizo al que llama hogar.

Jonathan Harker, un vampiro de otro siglo.

Un encuentro explosivo lo transforma todo.

El escondite se convierte en un pequeño teatro de terror: humo,

humo, música, atmósfera total.

Esta historia de amistad, cruce entre el Drácula de Bram Stoker y el mundo actual, evoca nuestros miedos más profundos.

Una creación que despierta nuestro amor por la fantasía y la magia, y nuestro afecto por la sinrazón.

Coorganizado con el IDDAC.

Duración: 1 hora

A partir de 13 años

Precio: 10? precio completo / 6? precio reducido

Compagnie Les Figures

Im Rahmen des Festivals Le Bazar des Mômes organisierte Aufführung

Amin, ein ehemaliger Strafgefangener.

Ein Schuppen, den er « sein Zuhause » nennt.

Jonathan Harker, Vampir aus einem anderen Jahrhundert.

Eine explosive Begegnung, alles verändert sich.

Der Unterschlupf wird zu einem kleinen Horrortheater: Rauch,

musik, totale Atmosphäre.

Diese Geschichte einer Freundschaft zwischen Bram Stokers Dracula und der Welt von heute ruft unsere tiefsten Ängste hervor.

Eine Kreation, die unsere Liebe für das Fantastische, die Magie und unsere Zuneigung für das Unvernünftige weckt.

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem IDDAC.

Dauer: 1.00 Uhr

Ab 13 Jahren

Preis: 10 € Vollpreis / 6 € Ermäßigt

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par OT Coeur Bassin