Cosmopaark 37 Avenue Léon Delagrange Marcheprime, 13 octobre 2023, Marcheprime.

Marcheprime,Gironde

Apéro-concert pop rock

La nouvelle comète Bordelaise d’un Rock abrasif et lumineux ! Composé de trois musiciens, Cosmopaark explore depuis 2018 le shoegaze (genre musical issudu rock alternatif né au Royaume-Uni en proposant un mélange spatial et planant, avec en prime un clin d’œil à l’esthétique des années 90 et 2 000. Le groupe aime contraster une pop introvertie avec des murs de sons massifs, sans aucune limite créative et propose des textes où il se livre sans limite. Prêt pour un voyage dans leur univers, entre deux mondes ?

À partir de 19h30, sur réservation vente de boissons et tapas.

Inscription obligatoire.

Venez faire vibrer vos papilles en musique et reservez dès maintenaint votre assiette de tapas (6€ l’assiette) : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amis-de-la-caravelle

Durée: 1h – Tout public – Tarif unique 7€.

37 Avenue Léon Delagrange La Caravelle

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Aperitif pop rock concert

Bordeaux?s new comet of abrasive, luminous rock! Composed of three musicians, Cosmopaark has been exploring shoegaze (a musical genre derived from alternative rock born in the UK) since 2018, offering a spacey, soaring mix, with the added bonus of a nod to the aesthetics of the 90s and 2000s. The band like to contrast introverted pop with massive walls of sound, with no creative limits, and offer lyrics in which they give themselves away without limit. Ready for a journey into their universe, between two worlds?

From 7.30pm, drinks and tapas available on reservation.

Registration required.

Treat your taste buds to a musical treat, and reserve your tapas plate now (6? per plate): https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amis-de-la-caravelle

Duration: 1h – Open to all – Price: 7?

Concierto de pop rock Aperitif

¡El nuevo cometa del rock abrasivo y luminoso de Burdeos! Compuesto por tres músicos, Cosmopaark lleva desde 2018 explorando el shoegaze (género musical nacido del rock alternativo en el Reino Unido), ofreciendo una mezcla espacial y elevada con un guiño a la estética de los años 90 y 2000. A la banda le gusta contrastar el pop introvertido con muros masivos de sonido, sin límites creativos, y ofrecer letras en las que se entregan sin límite. ¿Estás preparado para un viaje a su universo, entre dos mundos?

A partir de las 19.30 h, bebidas y tapas previa reserva.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Venga a deleitarse con la música y reserve ya su plato de tapas (6? el plato): https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amis-de-la-caravelle

Duración: 1 hora – Abierto a todos – Precio: 7?

Aperitif-Konzert mit Pop-Rock

Der neue Komet aus Bordeaux, der für abrasiven und hellen Rock steht! Cosmopaark besteht aus drei Musikern und erforscht seit 2018 den Shoegaze (eine Musikrichtung, die aus dem in Großbritannien entstandenen Alternative Rock hervorgegangen ist), indem sie eine spacige und schwebende Mischung anbietet, mit einem Augenzwinkern auf die Ästhetik der 90er und 2000er Jahre. Die Band liebt es, introvertierten Pop mit massiven Soundwänden zu kontrastieren, kennt keine kreativen Grenzen und bietet Texte, in denen sie sich grenzenlos ausleben. Sind Sie bereit für eine Reise in ihr Universum, zwischen zwei Welten?

Ab 19:30 Uhr, auf Reservierung Verkauf von Getränken und Tapas.

Eine Anmeldung ist erforderlich.

Lassen Sie Ihre Geschmacksknospen bei Musik vibrieren und reservieren Sie schon jetzt Ihren Tapas-Teller (6? pro Teller): https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-amis-de-la-caravelle

Dauer: 1 Stunde – Für alle Altersgruppen – Einheitspreis 7?

