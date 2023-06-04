36070 Castelgomberto (VI) Via Villa 117 Castelgomberto
36070 Castelgomberto (VI) Via Villa 117, 4 juin 2023, Castelgomberto.
Dimanche 4 juin, 14h00 36070 Castelgomberto (VI) Via Villa 117
36070 Castelgomberto (VI) Via Villa 117 Via Villa 117 36070 CASTELGOMBERTO (VI) Castelgomberto 35073 Grumi Vicenza Vénétie +39 3356455820 http://www.villadaschio.com [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.villadaschio.com/vds/visite/visite-guidate-prenotazioni/ »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « villa da schio », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « #VilladaSchio a Castelgomberto vista dall’alto.nSi ringraziano Claudio Cisotto e Link Video », « type »: « video », « title »: « Villa da Schio », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fmwkLv2jitA/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmwkLv2jitA », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrUulcd8xg-5_LydwtTAyRg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « 36 »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmwkLv2jitA&t=36s »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-04T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:30:00+02:00
2023-06-04T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:30:00+02:00
©