CINÉMA – LYO’EST 36 rue Saint-Marcel Metz, 18 novembre 2023, Metz.

Metz,Moselle

Participation du réalisateur Pierre Villemin.

Avec le film “Comme une araignée”

Durée : 53 minutes

Réalisation : Pierre Villemin

Avec Patrick Kuhn

Musique : Philippe Joncquel, Gilles Sornette

Production : “Nos tribus production” Julia Richard et Florian Tonnon

Réservation conseillée

Synopsis : Je dialogue avec Patrick, photographe. Nous parlons de ses photos. J’invite des personnes à venir commenter ses images. Chacun.e développe un point de vue où se mêlent l’expérience personnelle, entre analyse de l’image et réaction sensible. Une parole se construit qui ouvre le sens des images regardées. Nul besoin d’être un spécialiste de la photo pour apprécier ce film. Il faut aimer regarder ceux qui regardent pour s’approcher au plus près la nature… humaine.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-18 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 23:59:00. 0 EUR.

36 rue Saint-Marcel MCL

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est



Participation of director Pierre Villemin.

With the film Comme une araignée?

Running time: 53 minutes

Directed by Pierre Villemin

With Patrick Kuhn

Music: Philippe Joncquel, Gilles Sornette

Production : ?Nos tribus production? Julia Richard and Florian Tonnon

Reservations recommended

Synopsis: I’m talking to Patrick, a photographer. We talk about his photos. I invite other people to comment on his images. Each person develops a point of view that combines personal experience, image analysis and sensitive reaction. The result is a discourse that opens up the meaning of the images viewed. You don’t need to be a photo specialist to enjoy this film. You just have to like looking at those who look, to get as close as possible to human nature.

Con el director Pierre Villemin.

Con la película Comme une araignée?

Duración: 53 minutos

Dirigida por Pierre Villemin

Con Patrick Kuhn

Música: Philippe Joncquel, Gilles Sornette

Producción: Nos tribus production? Julia Richard y Florian Tonnon

Reserva recomendada

Sinopsis: Hablo con Patrick, un fotógrafo. Hablamos de sus fotos. Invito a otras personas a que vengan y comenten sus imágenes. Cada persona desarrolla un punto de vista que combina experiencia personal, análisis de la imagen y reacción sensible. El resultado es una obra que abre el significado de las imágenes que miramos. No hace falta ser un especialista en fotografía para disfrutar de esta película. Basta con disfrutar mirando a los que miran, para acercarse lo más posible a la naturaleza humana.

Teilnahme des Regisseurs Pierre Villemin.

Mit dem Film Wie eine Spinne?

Dauer: 53 Minuten

Regie: Pierre Villemin

Mit Patrick Kuhn

Musik: Philippe Joncquel, Gilles Sornette

Produktion: ?Nos tribus production? Julia Richard und Florian Tonnon

Reservierung empfohlen

Synopsis: Ich spreche mit Patrick, einem Fotografen. Wir sprechen über seine Bilder. Ich lade andere Personen ein, seine Bilder zu kommentieren. Jede/r entwickelt einen Standpunkt, in den sich persönliche Erfahrungen mischen, zwischen Bildanalyse und sensibler Reaktion. Es entsteht ein Wort, das den Sinn der betrachteten Bilder erschließt. Man muss kein Fotoexperte sein, um diesen Film zu genießen. Man muss es lieben, die Betrachter zu beobachten, um sich der menschlichen Natur so nah wie möglich zu nähern.

