EXPOSITION D’ARTISTES LOCAUX 36 rue Gaston Dupuis Villers-la-Montagne
Villers-la-Montagne,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Exposition des réalisations des artistes de Villers-la-Montagne.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 17:00:00. 0 EUR.
36 rue Gaston Dupuis Salle polyvalente
Villers-la-Montagne 54920 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Exhibition of works by Villers-la-Montagne artists.
Exposición de obras de artistas de Villers-la-Montagne.
Ausstellung der Errungenschaften der Künstler aus Villers-la-Montagne.
