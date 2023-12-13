Les 120 ans de l’Exposition industrielle de 1903 à Reims 36 Place du Forum Reims, 13 décembre 2023 18:15, Reims.

Reims,Marne

Il y a 120 ans, la cité rémoise accueillait un événement d’importance qui allait assurément amener beaucoup de vie et d’agitation, à savoir l’Exposition industrielle de 1903.

Dans cette conférence, nous irons à la découverte de cette Expo, depuis ses origines jusqu’à sa consécration, sans omettre bien sûr une passionnante balade à travers ses palais et pavillons divers.

Conférence animée par Laurent Antoine LeMog..

2023-12-13 fin : 2023-12-13 . .

36 Place du Forum Musée Hôtel Le Vergeur

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



120 years ago, the city of Rémaison played host to a major event that was sure to bring a great deal of life and excitement: the 1903 Industrial Exhibition.

In this talk, we’ll explore the history of this Expo, from its origins to its consecration, and of course take a fascinating stroll through its various palaces and pavilions.

Hosted by Laurent Antoine LeMog.

Hace 120 años, la ciudad de Reims acogió un gran acontecimiento que iba a dar mucho que hablar: la Exposición Industrial de 1903.

En esta charla, exploraremos la historia de esta Expo, desde sus orígenes hasta su consagración, sin olvidar, por supuesto, un fascinante paseo por sus diversos palacios y pabellones.

A cargo de Laurent Antoine LeMog.

Vor 120 Jahren fand in der Stadt Reims ein wichtiges Ereignis statt, das sicherlich für viel Leben und Aufregung sorgen würde: die Industrieausstellung von 1903.

In diesem Vortrag werden wir die Expo von ihren Ursprüngen bis zu ihrem Höhepunkt erkunden und natürlich einen spannenden Spaziergang durch die verschiedenen Paläste und Pavillons unternehmen.

Der Vortrag wird von Laurent Antoine LeMog moderiert.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par Office de tourisme du Grand Reims