Concert : Sword 36 Grand Rue Aspach-Michelbach, 6 octobre 2023, Aspach-Michelbach.

Aspach-Michelbach,Haut-Rhin

Sword va vous emmener à travers les émotions du Rock avec son répertoire Rock et Hard Rock des années 80 à nos jours..

2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-06 . EUR.

36 Grand Rue

Aspach-Michelbach 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Sword will take you through the emotions of Rock with its Rock and Hard Rock repertoire from the 80s to today.

Sword te llevará a través de las emociones del Rock con su repertorio de Rock y Hard Rock desde los 80 hasta hoy.

Sword wird Sie mit seinem Rock- und Hardrock-Repertoire von den 80er Jahren bis heute durch die Emotionen des Rock führen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay