Concert : Sword 36 Grand Rue Aspach-Michelbach
Concert : Sword 36 Grand Rue Aspach-Michelbach, 6 octobre 2023, Aspach-Michelbach.
Aspach-Michelbach,Haut-Rhin
Sword va vous emmener à travers les émotions du Rock avec son répertoire Rock et Hard Rock des années 80 à nos jours..
2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-06 . EUR.
36 Grand Rue
Aspach-Michelbach 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Sword will take you through the emotions of Rock with its Rock and Hard Rock repertoire from the 80s to today.
Sword te llevará a través de las emociones del Rock con su repertorio de Rock y Hard Rock desde los 80 hasta hoy.
Sword wird Sie mit seinem Rock- und Hardrock-Repertoire von den 80er Jahren bis heute durch die Emotionen des Rock führen.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay