Ciné-Mômes « Pas pareil et pourtant » au Cinéma le Plaza 36 boulevard de Maré Marmande, 17 janvier 2024, Marmande.

Marmande,Lot-et-Garonne

Ciné-Mômes « Pas pareil et pourtant » : 4 histoires réalisées par Jesús Pérez et Gerd Gockell, Miran Mioši, Christoph Englert,Fred et Sam Guillaume. Durée 40mn (Dès 4 ans)..

2024-01-17 fin : 2024-01-17 15:00:00. EUR.

36 boulevard de Maré Cinéma Le Plaza

Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ciné-Mômes « Pas pareil et pourtant »: 4 stories by Jesús Pérez and Gerd Gockell, Miran Mio?i, Christoph Englert,Fred and Sam Guillaume. Running time 40 mins (from age 4).

Ciné-Mômes « Pas pareil et pourtant »: 4 historias dirigidas por Jesús Pérez y Gerd Gockell, Miran Mio?i, Christoph Englert, Fred y Sam Guillaume. Duración 40 min (A partir de 4 años).

Ciné-Mômes « Pas pareil et pourtant »: 4 Geschichten unter der Regie von Jesús Pérez und Gerd Gockell, Miran Mio?i, Christoph Englert,Fred und Sam Guillaume. Dauer 40mn (Ab 4 Jahren).

