Concert dessiné pour l’enfance : Fuega, j’ai rencontré un phacochère ! 36 Bd. du Général de Gaulle Valence, 21 décembre 2023, Valence.

Valence,Drôme

Un concert dessiné poétique, initié par la musicienne et scénariste Sophie Laloy et l’illustratrice Catherine Alvès, relatant le voyage d’une phacochère autour de la terre..

2023-12-21 fin : 2023-12-21 . EUR.

36 Bd. du Général de Gaulle LUX Scène nationale

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



A poetic drawing concert, initiated by musician and scriptwriter Sophie Laloy and illustrator Catherine Alvès, recounting the journey of a warthog around the world.

Un concierto de dibujo poético, iniciado por la música y guionista Sophie Laloy y la ilustradora Catherine Alvès, que narra el viaje de un jabalí verrugoso alrededor del mundo.

Ein poetisches gezeichnetes Konzert, das von der Musikerin und Drehbuchautorin Sophie Laloy und der Illustratorin Catherine Alvès initiiert wurde und die Reise eines Warzenschweins um die Erde erzählt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme