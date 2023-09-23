La médiathèque fête ses 40 ans 36 Av. Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac
La médiathèque fête ses 40 ans 36 Av. Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac, 23 septembre 2023, Brives-Charensac.
Brives-Charensac,Haute-Loire
La médiathèque fête ses 40 ans et vous invite tout au long de la semaine à de nombreuses animations gratuites:
Concerts
Animations
Cercle de lecture
Rencontre avec un auteur
Spectacle pour enfants.
2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-30 . .
36 Av. Charles Dupuy Médiathèque le moulin aux livres
Brives-Charensac 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
The media library celebrates its 40th anniversary and invites you to a wide range of free events throughout the week:
Concerts
Entertainment
Reading circle
Meet an author
Children’s show
La biblioteca multimedia celebra su 40 aniversario y le invita a un amplio abanico de actos gratuitos durante toda la semana:
Conciertos
Entretenimiento
Círculo de lectura
Encuentro con un autor
Espectáculos para niños
Die Mediathek feiert ihr 40-jähriges Bestehen und lädt Sie die ganze Woche über zu zahlreichen kostenlosen Veranstaltungen ein:
Konzerte
Animationen
Lesezirkel
Treffen mit einem Autor
Aufführungen für Kinder
Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay