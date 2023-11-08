- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition : « Les milieux Normands » 356 Rue des Algues Cherbourg-en-Cotentin
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition : « Les milieux Normands » 356 Rue des Algues Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 8 novembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.
Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche
Réalisée par le groupe ornithologique Normand (GONm).
Vendredi 2023-11-08 fin : 2023-12-21 . .
356 Rue des Algues Tourlaville
Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50110 Manche Normandie
Produced by Groupe Ornithologique Normand (GONm)
Producido por el Grupo Ornitológico de Normandía (GONm)
Durchgeführt von der Groupe ornithologique Normand (GONm)
Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT Cotentin – Cherbourg-en-Cotentin