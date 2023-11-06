- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition photos : Passé Composé 35 RUE LUCAS Vichy
Exposition photographique par Joséphine Vallé Franceschi sur le passé / présent de Vichy..
35 RUE LUCAS Centre Commercial les Quatre Chemins
Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Photographic exhibition by Joséphine Vallé Franceschi on Vichy past and present.
Exposición fotográfica de Joséphine Vallé Franceschi sobre el pasado y el presente de Vichy.
Fotoausstellung von Josephine Vallé Franceschi über die Vergangenheit / Gegenwart von Vichy.
