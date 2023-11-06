Exposition photos : Passé Composé 35 RUE LUCAS Vichy, 6 novembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Exposition photographique par Joséphine Vallé Franceschi sur le passé / présent de Vichy..

2023-11-06 fin : 2023-11-15 . .

35 RUE LUCAS Centre Commercial les Quatre Chemins

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Photographic exhibition by Joséphine Vallé Franceschi on Vichy past and present.

Exposición fotográfica de Joséphine Vallé Franceschi sobre el pasado y el presente de Vichy.

Fotoausstellung von Josephine Vallé Franceschi über die Vergangenheit / Gegenwart von Vichy.

