Halloween 35 rue Lucas Vichy, 25 octobre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Après midi halloween au centre commercial : maquillage, cuisine et photos via borne à selfie..

2023-10-25 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 18:00:00. .

35 rue Lucas Centre Commercial les Quatre Chemins

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Halloween afternoon at the mall: face painting, cooking and selfie-taking.

Tarde de Halloween en el centro comercial: pintarse la cara, cocinar y hacerse selfies.

Halloween-Nachmittag im Einkaufszentrum: Schminken, Kochen und Fotos via Selfie-Säule.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par Vichy Destinations