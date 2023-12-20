The Romance of Lady Gaga 35 Rue Buirette Reims, 20 décembre 2023 20:00, Reims.

Reims,Marne

Découvrez « The Romance of Lady Gaga », un show live incroyable qui vous transportera dans l’univers de la star internationale Lady Gaga.

L’interprète Maria Grazia Valentino vous fera vivre un moment inoubliable en incarnant parfaitement la célèbre chanteuse, accompagnée de danseurs et danseuses. Vous serez éblouis par les costumes spectaculaires, les chorégraphies magnifiques et la voix puissante et extraordinairement ressemblante.

Ce spectacle est un véritable hommage à la pop star, qui vous fera vibrer et chanter sur ses plus grands tubes.

Ne manquez pas cette expérience unique et inoubliable !.

35 Rue Buirette Royal Comedy Club

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



Discover « The Romance of Lady Gaga », an incredible live show that will transport you into the world of international star Lady Gaga.

Performer Maria Grazia Valentino, accompanied by dancers, will take you on an unforgettable journey in the perfect incarnation of the famous singer. You’ll be dazzled by the spectacular costumes, magnificent choreography and powerful, extraordinarily lifelike voice.

This show is a real tribute to the pop star, and will have you singing along to her greatest hits.

Don’t miss this unique and unforgettable experience!

Descubra « The Romance of Lady Gaga », un increíble espectáculo en directo que le transportará al mundo de la estrella internacional Lady Gaga.

La intérprete Maria Grazia Valentino le llevará a un viaje inolvidable en la encarnación perfecta de la famosa cantante, acompañada de bailarines. Quedará deslumbrado por el espectacular vestuario, la magnífica coreografía y la poderosa y extraordinariamente realista voz.

Este espectáculo es un auténtico homenaje a la estrella del pop y le hará cantar sus grandes éxitos.

No se pierda esta experiencia única e inolvidable

Erleben Sie « The Romance of Lady Gaga », eine unglaubliche Live-Show, die Sie in die Welt des internationalen Stars Lady Gaga entführt.

Die Dolmetscherin Maria Grazia Valentino wird Ihnen einen unvergesslichen Moment bescheren, indem sie die berühmte Sängerin perfekt verkörpert und von Tänzern und Tänzerinnen begleitet wird. Sie werden von den spektakulären Kostümen, den großartigen Choreographien und der kraftvollen und außergewöhnlich ähnlichen Stimme überwältigt sein.

Diese Show ist eine wahre Hommage an den Popstar und wird Sie zu ihren größten Hits mitreißen und mitsingen lassen.

Lassen Sie sich dieses einzigartige und unvergessliche Erlebnis nicht entgehen!

