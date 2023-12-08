Indiana Jazz Band 35 Rue Albert Einstein Aix-en-Provence, 8 décembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Indiana Jazz Band s’est produit un peu partout dans la région Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur- Corse et a également accompagné des grands noms du Jazz, tels que Marc Laferrière, Eric Luter, Alain Meaume et Kristin Marion..

2023-12-08 19:30:00 fin : 2023-12-08 23:00:00. EUR.

35 Rue Albert Einstein Hot Brass Jazz Club

Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Indiana Jazz Band has performed throughout the Provence Alpes Côte d?Azur-Corsica region, and has also accompanied such jazz greats as Marc Laferrière, Eric Luter, Alain Meaume and Kristin Marion.

Indiana Jazz Band ha actuado por toda la región de Provenza Alpes Costa Azul-Córcega, y también ha acompañado a grandes del jazz como Marc Laferrière, Eric Luter, Alain Meaume y Kristin Marion.

Die Indiana Jazz Band ist in der ganzen Region Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur- Korsika aufgetreten und hat auch große Namen des Jazz begleitet, wie Marc Laferrière, Eric Luter, Alain Meaume und Kristin Marion.

