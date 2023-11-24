Simon Bolzinger trio 35 Rue Albert Einstein Aix-en-Provence, 24 novembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Simon Bolzinger est passionné par les musiques traditionnelles d’Amérique du Sud et des Caraïbes. Il les interprète au piano, ou les retranscrit pour orchestre ou ensemble vocal, dans le respect des traditions et la recherche de l’authenticité..

2023-11-24 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-24 23:00:00. EUR.

35 Rue Albert Einstein Hot Brass Jazz Club

Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Simon Bolzinger is passionate about the traditional music of South America and the Caribbean. He performs them on the piano, or transcribes them for orchestra or vocal ensemble, respecting traditions and striving for authenticity.

Simon Bolzinger es un apasionado de la música tradicional de Sudamérica y el Caribe. Las interpreta al piano o las transcribe para orquesta o conjunto vocal, respetando las tradiciones y buscando la autenticidad.

Simon Bolzinger hat eine Leidenschaft für die traditionelle Musik Südamerikas und der Karibik. Er interpretiert sie am Klavier oder transkribiert sie für Orchester oder Vokalensemble, wobei er die Traditionen respektiert und nach Authentizität strebt.

