EXPOSITION : EXPO DE NOËL 35 Route de Bitche Philippsbourg, 26 novembre 2023, Philippsbourg.

Philippsbourg,Moselle

Entre terre, verre, céramique et bijoux, venez découvrir l’expo de Noël !. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-26 13:30:00 fin : 2023-12-24 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

35 Route de Bitche

Philippsbourg 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Come and discover our Christmas exhibition of clay, glass, ceramics and jewelry!

Venga a descubrir nuestra exposición navideña de arcilla, vidrio, cerámica y joyería

Zwischen Erde, Glas, Keramik und Schmuck: Entdecken Sie die Weihnachtsausstellung!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE