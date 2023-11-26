EXPOSITION : EXPO DE NOËL 35 Route de Bitche Philippsbourg
EXPOSITION : EXPO DE NOËL 35 Route de Bitche Philippsbourg, 26 novembre 2023, Philippsbourg.
Entre terre, verre, céramique et bijoux, venez découvrir l’expo de Noël !. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-11-26 13:30:00 fin : 2023-12-24 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
35 Route de Bitche
Philippsbourg 57230 Moselle Grand Est
Come and discover our Christmas exhibition of clay, glass, ceramics and jewelry!
Venga a descubrir nuestra exposición navideña de arcilla, vidrio, cerámica y joyería
Zwischen Erde, Glas, Keramik und Schmuck: Entdecken Sie die Weihnachtsausstellung!
