La fête de Sensoween 35 Ehnwihr Muttersholtz, 28 octobre 2023, Muttersholtz.

Muttersholtz,Bas-Rhin

Venez déambuler sur le sensoried au rythme d’une balade mêlant frissons, légendes et nature !.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 21:00:00. EUR.

35 Ehnwihr

Muttersholtz 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Come and stroll along the sensoried in a walk full of thrills, legends and nature!

¡Ven a pasear por el sensoried en un paseo lleno de emociones, leyendas y naturaleza!

Schlendern Sie im Rhythmus eines Spaziergangs, der Grusel, Legenden und Natur miteinander verbindet, über das Sensoried!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Sélestat Haut-Koenigsbourg Tourisme