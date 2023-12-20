ASSIETTES FESTIVES 35 Boulevard Jean Bepmale Saint-Gaudens, 20 décembre 2023 15:00, Saint-Gaudens.

Saint-Gaudens,Haute-Garonne

Avec Flora Casa-Nova, créez votre assiette en argile et customisez-la pour les fêtes !.

2023-12-20 fin : 2023-12-20 17:00:00. .

35 Boulevard Jean Bepmale MUSÉE ARTS & FIGURES DES PYRÉNÉES CENTRALES

Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



With Flora Casa-Nova, create your own clay plate and customize it for the holidays!

Con Flora Casa-Nova, cree su propio plato de arcilla y personalícelo para las fiestas

Gestalten Sie mit Flora Casa-Nova Ihren Teller aus Ton und passen Sie ihn für die Feiertage an!

