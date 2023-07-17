Compétitions de Golf 35 Boulevard d’Arcachon Arcachon Catégories d’Évènement: Arcachon

Gironde Compétitions de Golf 35 Boulevard d’Arcachon Arcachon, 17 juillet 2023, Arcachon. Arcachon,Gironde 17/07 : GOLF TROPHÉE CANAL +

Formule Stableford. Ouvert à tous..

35 Boulevard d’Arcachon Golf Club d’Arcachon

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



17/07: GOLF TROPHÉE CANAL +

Stableford formula. Open to all. 17/07: GOLF CANAL + TROFEO

Fórmula stableford. Abierto a todos. 17/07: GOLF TROPHÄE CANAL +

17/07: GOLF TROPHÄE CANAL +

Formel nach Stableford. Offen für alle.

