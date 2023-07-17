Compétitions de Golf 35 Boulevard d’Arcachon Arcachon
Arcachon,Gironde
17/07 : GOLF TROPHÉE CANAL +
Formule Stableford. Ouvert à tous..
35 Boulevard d’Arcachon Golf Club d’Arcachon
Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
17/07: GOLF TROPHÉE CANAL +
Stableford formula. Open to all.
17/07: GOLF CANAL + TROFEO
Fórmula stableford. Abierto a todos.
17/07: GOLF TROPHÄE CANAL +
Formel nach Stableford. Offen für alle.
