PLATEAU DE STAND UP 35 bis rue du Général de Gaulle Pornic, 29 décembre 2023 07:00, Pornic.

Pornic,Loire-Atlantique

Plateau Stand Up avec Cyril Hives, Vincent Barrat, Enzo Ricci ! Mc Ulrik au Oak Bar.

.

2023-12-29 fin : 2023-12-29 . .

35 bis rue du Général de Gaulle Oak Bar

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Stand Up set with Cyril Hives, Vincent Barrat, Enzo Ricci! Mc Ulrik at the Oak Bar.

¡Stand Up set con Cyril Hives, Vincent Barrat, Enzo Ricci! Mc Ulrik en el Oak Bar.

Stand Up Plateau mit Cyril Hives, Vincent Barrat, Enzo Ricci! Mc Ulrik in der Oak Bar.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire