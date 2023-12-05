Jazz Concert Jérome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 35 Bd d’Arcachon Arcachon
Jazz Concert Jérome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 35 Bd d’Arcachon Arcachon, 4 décembre 2023, Arcachon.
Arcachon,Gironde
Venez nous retrouver pour un concert de Jazz au golf d’Arcachon par « Jerome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 »
Un cocktail vous sera offert à l’issu du concert !.
2023-12-05 fin : 2023-12-05 . .
35 Bd d’Arcachon
Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Join us for a jazz concert on the Arcachon golf course by « Jerome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 »
A cocktail will be offered at the end of the concert!
Acompáñenos a un concierto de jazz en el campo de golf de Arcachon a cargo de « Jerome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 »
¡Al final del concierto se servirá un cóctel!
Kommen Sie zu uns für ein Jazzkonzert im Golf von Arcachon von « Jerome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 »
Im Anschluss an das Konzert wird Ihnen ein Cocktail angeboten!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT Arcachon