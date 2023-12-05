Jazz Concert Jérome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 35 Bd d’Arcachon Arcachon, 4 décembre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Venez nous retrouver pour un concert de Jazz au golf d’Arcachon par « Jerome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 »

Un cocktail vous sera offert à l’issu du concert !.

35 Bd d’Arcachon

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us for a jazz concert on the Arcachon golf course by « Jerome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 »

A cocktail will be offered at the end of the concert!

Acompáñenos a un concierto de jazz en el campo de golf de Arcachon a cargo de « Jerome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 »

¡Al final del concierto se servirá un cóctel!

Kommen Sie zu uns für ein Jazzkonzert im Golf von Arcachon von « Jerome Gatius New Orleans Big 4 »

Im Anschluss an das Konzert wird Ihnen ein Cocktail angeboten!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT Arcachon