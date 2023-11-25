SPON YON YON – COMPAGNIE MOUSTACHE 35 Avenue de Sommières Castries, 25 novembre 2023, Castries.

Castries,Hérault

Il y a un certain temps, dans un certain endroit, grandissait un arbre. Enfin, quand je dis « grandissait », c’est un bien grand mot pour un si petit arbre. Enfin quand je dis « un arbre », c’est un bien beau mot pour un si vilain truc qui n’avait même pas d’feuilles..

2023-11-25 16:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 17:15:00. EUR.

35 Avenue de Sommières

Castries 34160 Hérault Occitanie



Some time ago, in a certain place, a tree was growing. Well, when I say « grew », that’s a big word for such a small tree. Well, when I say « a tree », that’s a very nice word for such an ugly thing that didn’t even have any leaves.

Hace algún tiempo, en cierto lugar, crecía un árbol. Bueno, cuando digo « crecía », es una palabra muy grande para un árbol tan pequeño. Bueno, cuando digo « un árbol », es una palabra muy bonita para una cosa tan fea que ni siquiera tenía hojas.

Vor einiger Zeit wuchs an einem bestimmten Ort ein Baum. Und wenn ich sage « wuchs », dann ist das ein großes Wort für einen so kleinen Baum. Und wenn ich « Baum » sage, dann ist das ein schönes Wort für ein hässliches Ding, das nicht einmal Blätter hatte.

