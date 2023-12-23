Du vent dans les voiles 34 rue Victor Hugo Civray, 4 décembre 2023, Civray.

Civray,Vienne

Spectacle Cie Globtrott (Théâtre, conte, chant, accordéon).

Spectacle tout public à 10h à la bibliothèque!.

2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 . .

34 rue Victor Hugo Bibliothèque

Civray 86400 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Show by Cie Globtrott (Theater, storytelling, singing, accordion).

Show for all ages at 10 am at the library!

Espectáculo de Cie Globtrott (teatro, cuentacuentos, canto, acordeón).

Espectáculo para todas las edades a las 10 h en la biblioteca

Vorstellung Cie Globtrott (Theater, Märchen, Gesang, Akkordeon).

Vorstellung für alle um 10 Uhr in der Bibliothek!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou