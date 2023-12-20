Ateliers de programmation robot BlueBot 34 rue Victor Hugo Civray, 4 décembre 2023, Civray.

Civray,Vienne

A partir de 5 ans. Découverte de la programmation avec le petit robot Blue-Bot (avec parcours semés d’embûches), en partenariat avec la bibliothèque départementale. Deux ateliers sont organisés à 15h et à 15h45 (places limitées).

Gratuit / réservation obligatoire..

2023-12-20 fin : 2023-12-20 . .

34 rue Victor Hugo Bibliothèque

Civray 86400 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ages 5 and up. Discovery of programming with the little Blue-Bot robot (with tricky paths), in partnership with the departmental library. Two workshops at 3pm and 3:45pm (places limited).

Free / booking essential.

A partir de 5 años. Iniciación a la programación con el pequeño robot Blue-Bot (con un recorrido complicado), en colaboración con la biblioteca departamental. Dos talleres a las 15:00 y a las 15:45 (plazas limitadas).

Gratuito / imprescindible reservar.

Ab 5 Jahren. Entdeckung der Programmierung mit dem kleinen Roboter Blue-Bot (mit hürdenreichen Wegen), in Partnerschaft mit der Bibliothek des Departements. Zwei Workshops finden um 15 Uhr und um 15.45 Uhr statt (begrenzte Plätze).

Kostenlos / Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou