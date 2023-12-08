Apéro Impro 335 boulevard Victor Hugo Domérat
Domérat,Allier
Par la troupe de théâtre de La Grange.
Buvette & Restauration sur place au profit du Téléthon.
2023-12-08 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . .
335 boulevard Victor Hugo Centre Albert Poncet
Domérat 03410 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
By the La Grange theater troupe.
Refreshments & Catering on site in aid of the Telethon
A cargo de la compañía de teatro La Grange.
Refrescos y catering in situ a beneficio del Telemaratón
Von der Theatergruppe La Grange.
Getränke und Speisen vor Ort zugunsten des Telethon
