Apéro Impro 335 boulevard Victor Hugo Domérat, 8 décembre 2023, Domérat.

Domérat,Allier

Par la troupe de théâtre de La Grange.

Buvette & Restauration sur place au profit du Téléthon.

2023-12-08 20:00:00

335 boulevard Victor Hugo Centre Albert Poncet

Domérat 03410 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



By the La Grange theater troupe.

Refreshments & Catering on site in aid of the Telethon

A cargo de la compañía de teatro La Grange.

Refrescos y catering in situ a beneficio del Telemaratón

Von der Theatergruppe La Grange.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort zugunsten des Telethon

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OTI Vallée du Coeur de France