ANEC’DOB, 40 ANS DE CAFÉ-THÉÂTRE À SAINT MATHIEU DE TRÉVIERS 330 Avenue Coteaux de Montferrand Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers, 6 juillet 2023, Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers.

Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers,Hérault

ANEC’DOB, 40 ans de café-théâtre

Le jeudi 6 juillet 2023 à partir de 21h00

Christian Dob, en compagnie de son secrétaire maladroit et perturbant, raconte ses aventures de café-théâtre, truffées d’anecdotes et de souvenirs authentiques plus drôles les uns que les autres. Sans nostalgie mais toujours l’envie de faire rire un public de fidèles ….

2023-07-06 fin : 2023-07-06 . EUR.

330 Avenue Coteaux de Montferrand

Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers 34270 Hérault Occitanie



ANEC?DOB, 40 years of café-théâtre

Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 9:00 pm

Christian Dob, accompanied by his clumsy and disruptive secretary, recounts his café-théâtre adventures, packed with anecdotes and authentic memories, each funnier than the last. Without nostalgia, but always with the desire to make a loyal audience laugh?

ANEC?DOB, 40 años de café-teatro

Jueves 6 de julio de 2023 a partir de las 21:00

Christian Dob, acompañado de su torpe y perturbadora secretaria, relata sus aventuras de café-teatro, repletas de anécdotas y recuerdos auténticos, a cada cual más divertido. Sin nostalgia, pero siempre con el deseo de hacer reír a un público fiel..

ANEC?DOB, 40 Jahre Café-Theater

Am Donnerstag, den 6. Juli 2023 ab 21.00 Uhr

Christian Dob erzählt in Begleitung seines ungeschickten und störenden Sekretärs von seinen Abenteuern im Café-Theater, gespickt mit Anekdoten und authentischen Erinnerungen, von denen eine lustiger ist als die andere. Ohne Nostalgie, aber immer mit dem Wunsch, ein treues Publikum zum Lachen zu bringen?

