Aucard de Tours 33 route de Savonnières Tours, 4 juin 2024, Tours.

Tours,Indre-et-Loire

Concocté par Radio Béton (radio associative locale affichant une trentaine d’années au compteur), le Festival Aucard est dédié aux musiques actuelles..

2024-06-04 fin : 2024-06-08

33 route de Savonnières

Tours 37000 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Let the show begin! From the Chapit’auc to the Gloriette and Apérocks in local bars, with the sound on high and a touch of the wild, this combination of genres and generations has been a hit since 1986.

Creado por Radio Béton (una asociación radiofónica local que funciona desde hace unos treinta años), el Festival Aucard está dedicado a la música contemporánea.

Das Festival Aucard wird von Radio Béton (einem lokalen Bürgersender mit 30 Jahren Erfahrung) veranstaltet und ist der aktuellen Musik gewidmet.

