Marché de Noël de Semblançay 33 Foulques Nera Semblançay, 9 décembre 2023, Semblançay.

Semblançay,Indre-et-Loire

Le comité de fêtes de Semblançay organise une tombola pour les enfants, le jour du marché de Noël.

Plusieurs lots sont à remporter, cette année le lot principal sera cette peluche chien XXL!

La participation à la tombola est gratuite, accompagnez vos enfants tenter leur chance.

Restauration sur pl.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. .

33 Foulques Nera

Semblançay 37360 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The Semblançay festival committee is organizing a tombola for children on the day of the Christmas market.

There are several prizes to be won, and this year the main prize is this XXL plush dog!

Participation in the tombola is free, so bring your children along to try their luck.

Catering on site

La comisión de fiestas de Semblançay organiza una tómbola para los niños el día del mercado navideño.

Hay varios premios, y este año el principal es este perro de peluche XXL

La entrada a la tómbola es gratuita, así que traiga a sus hijos para que prueben suerte.

Catering in situ

Das Festkomitee von Semblançay organisiert am Tag des Weihnachtsmarktes eine Tombola für Kinder.

Es gibt mehrere Preise zu gewinnen, dieses Jahr ist der Hauptpreis ein XXL-Hundeplüschtier!

Die Teilnahme an der Tombola ist kostenlos. Begleiten Sie Ihre Kinder, wenn sie ihr Glück versuchen.

Verpflegung auf dem Platz

