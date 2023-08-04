Festilasai 33 Allée du Moura Biarritz, 4 août 2023, Biarritz.

Biarritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

A l’origine du festival, 2 associations biarrotes le Gaztetxe Mizanbu et le Skatepark Alai. Evénement alternatif et entièrement bénévole avec concerts, contest de skate, village lasai, jeux, street art & live painting, le tout, en extérieur….

2023-08-04 à ; fin : 2023-08-06 . .

33 Allée du Moura Skatepark

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



At the origin of the festival, 2 associations from Biarritz, the Gaztetxe Mizanbu and the Skatepark Alai. Alternative and entirely voluntary event with concerts, skateboard contest, lasai village, games, street art & live painting, all in the open air…

El festival es una idea original de 2 asociaciones locales, Gaztetxe Mizanbu y Skatepark Alai. Un evento alternativo, totalmente voluntario, que incluye conciertos, un concurso de skate, un Lasai village, juegos, arte callejero y pintura en vivo, todo al aire libre…

Das Festival wurde von zwei Vereinen aus Biarritz ins Leben gerufen, dem Gaztetxe Mizanbu und dem Skatepark Alai. Alternative und ehrenamtliche Veranstaltung mit Konzerten, Skate-Contests, Lasai-Dorf, Spielen, Street Art & Live-Painting, alles im Freien…

