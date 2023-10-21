Vins et chapeaux au Château Chantelys 32 rue des Colombiers Blaignan-Prignac, 21 octobre 2023, Blaignan-Prignac.

Blaignan-Prignac,Gironde

Le château Chantelys et sa propriétaire Christine Courrian vous accueillent pour une journée d’animations sur le thème des chapeaux et du vin.

Au programme : visite guidée de l’exposition de plus de 200 chapeaux à travers l’histoire avec François Gombéaud ; démonstration de la fabrication d’un chapeau samedi de 16h30 à 18h, présentation de collections et vente de chapeaux originaux sur mesure avec Sabine Breynaert.

Dégustation des vins du domaine avec possibilité d’achat.

Restauration sur place ou à emporter avec le Hangar à crêpes.

Nocturne jusqu’à 22h..

32 rue des Colombiers Château Chantelys

Blaignan-Prignac 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Château Chantelys and its owner Christine Courrian welcome you to a day of events on the theme of hats and wine.

On the program: guided tour of the exhibition of over 200 hats through history with François Gombéaud; hat-making demonstration on Saturday from 4:30 to 6pm, presentation of collections and sale of original custom-made hats with Sabine Breynaert.

Tasting of estate wines, with possibility of purchase.

Catering on site or to take away with Hangar à crêpes.

Nocturne until 10pm.

El Château Chantelys y su propietaria Christine Courrian le dan la bienvenida a una jornada de eventos en torno al tema de los sombreros y el vino.

En el programa: visita guiada a la exposición de más de 200 sombreros a lo largo de la historia con François Gombéaud; demostración de sombrerería el sábado de 16:30 a 18:00, presentación de colecciones y venta de sombreros originales a medida con Sabine Breynaert.

Degustación de los vinos de la finca con posibilidad de compra.

Restauración in situ o para llevar en el Hangar à crêpes.

Apertura nocturna hasta las 22 h.

Das Château Chantelys und seine Besitzerin Christine Courrian begrüßen Sie zu einem Tag voller Veranstaltungen zum Thema Hüte und Wein.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Führung durch die Ausstellung von mehr als 200 Hüten im Laufe der Geschichte mit François Gombéaud; Vorführung der Herstellung eines Hutes am Samstag von 16.30 bis 18 Uhr, Präsentation von Kollektionen und Verkauf von originellen Hüten nach Maß mit Sabine Breynaert.

Verkostung der Weine des Weinguts mit Kaufmöglichkeit.

Verpflegung vor Ort oder zum Mitnehmen mit dem Hangar à crêpes.

Nachts bis 22 Uhr.

