La Médi@tech de Saint-Loup-sur-Thouet propose une rencontre et une projection « La terre perd le nord », à 18 h 30, avec Anny Michel, maître de conférence, Institut Prime, UPR 3346- CNRS, Université de Poitiers, ENSMA. « Images de science, sciences de l’image », en partenariat avec l’Espace Mendès France. Informations et réservations : 05 86 30 10 61 / media-tech@saint-loup-lamaire.fr.

Médi@tech in Saint-Loup-sur-Thouet hosts a meeting and screening of « La terre perd le nord », at 6.30pm, with Anny Michel, Senior Lecturer, Institut Prime, UPR 3346- CNRS, Université de Poitiers, ENSMA. « Images de science, sciences de l’image », in partnership with Espace Mendès France. Information and bookings: 05 86 30 10 61 / media-tech@saint-loup-lamaire.fr

Médi@tech de Saint-Loup-sur-Thouet organiza un encuentro y la proyección de « La terre perd le nord », a las 18.30 h, con Anny Michel, profesora titular, Institut Prime, UPR 3346- CNRS, Universidad de Poitiers, ENSMA. « Imágenes de la ciencia, ciencias de la imagen », en colaboración con el Espace Mendès France. Información y reservas: 05 86 30 10 61 / media-tech@saint-loup-lamaire.fr

Die Médi@tech in Saint-Loup-sur-Thouet bietet um 18:30 Uhr ein Treffen und eine Filmvorführung « La terre perd le nord » mit Anny Michel, Dozentin, Institut Prime, UPR 3346- CNRS, Universität Poitiers, ENSMA. « Images de science, sciences de l’image » (Bilder der Wissenschaft, Bildwissenschaften), in Partnerschaft mit dem Espace Mendès France. Informationen und Reservierungen: 05 86 30 10 61 / media-tech@saint-loup-lamaire.fr

