Exposition photo « Papillons et Libellules du Boischaut » par Jean-Philippe Veau 32 Grande Rue Lignières, 1 août 2023, Lignières.

Lignières,Cher

Jean-Philippe Veau, photographe lignérois dont la passion est ancrée depuis de nombreuses années, vient afficher de nouveau ses photos mais cette fois sur une thématique bien différente. Après ses clichés de paysages d’Auvergne en noir et blanc, ce sont les papillons et les libellules du Boischaut..

Mardi 2023-08-01 14:30:00 fin : 2023-08-30 18:30:00. EUR.

32 Grande Rue

Lignières 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Jean-Philippe Veau, a photographer from Lignères whose passion has been deeply rooted for many years, is once again exhibiting his photos, but this time on a very different theme. Following on from his black-and-white shots of Auvergne landscapes, this time it’s the butterflies and dragonflies of the Boischaut.

Jean-Philippe Veau, fotógrafo de Lignères cuya pasión por la fotografía está muy arraigada desde hace muchos años, vuelve a exponer sus fotos, pero esta vez sobre un tema muy diferente. Tras sus instantáneas en blanco y negro de paisajes de Auvernia, ahora se centra en las mariposas y libélulas del Boischaut.

Jean-Philippe Veau, ein Fotograf aus Lignéro, der seit vielen Jahren mit Leidenschaft fotografiert, stellt erneut seine Fotos aus, diesmal jedoch zu einem ganz anderen Thema. Nach seinen Schwarz-Weiß-Aufnahmen von Landschaften in der Auvergne sind es nun Schmetterlinge und Libellen im Boischaut.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par OT LIGNIERES